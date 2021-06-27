Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Souptik Chatterjee

Chatroom - Audio Broadcasting App

Souptik Chatterjee
Souptik Chatterjee
  • Save
Chatroom - Audio Broadcasting App branding ux ui design app
Download color palette

Chatroom is a audio broadcasting app which allows users to come and anonymously chat and engage with other members and share stories among themselves and get encouragement and inspiration from others.

Contact me for viewing more or buying the designs. I am also open to new projects. https://www.souptik.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Souptik Chatterjee
Souptik Chatterjee

More by Souptik Chatterjee

View profile
    • Like