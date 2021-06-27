Arif Mahmud
CLAW

Luxy 🛋

Arif Mahmud
CLAW
Arif Mahmud for CLAW
Hire Us
  • Save
Luxy 🛋 design clean minimal ux online store landing page website web lighting light modern shop pandant store pendant shop online shop ecommerce shop ecommerce lamp product lamp
Luxy 🛋 design clean minimal ux online store landing page website web lighting light modern shop pandant store pendant shop online shop ecommerce shop ecommerce lamp product lamp
Luxy 🛋 design clean minimal ux online store landing page website web lighting light modern shop pandant store pendant shop online shop ecommerce shop ecommerce lamp product lamp
Download color palette
  1. AAhh.jpg
  2. Aaah.png
  3. Ahah.jpg

Hello Everyone 🙌

Today I want to share with you a concept called Luxy. ~ Lamp Product Website 🛋

Hope you guys like it 💖

Don’t forget to ❤️ press “L” to show your love and share your feedback. Thank you for your attention and have a nice day🌞

Any project in mind,
👉Let’s Talk : uidesign.arif@gmail.com

Come hangout with us on
Follow Us : Instagram

CLAW
CLAW
Hire Us

More by CLAW

View profile
    • Like