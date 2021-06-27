Sign Up - Daily UI(#1)

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is the second slide of a two slide sign up form I redesigned for Printful. I tried to implement a faster sign up experience keeping in mind the business goal of product marketing. The first slide has a single lead magnet which is an email field which gets filled by default in the second slide.
This product marketing strategy enables more sign ups, lead generation and reduces bounce rate from the sign up page. Customer retention on the sign up page is key business factor for tech companies as this is the stage that leads the users to the main product dashboard or UI.
See more on behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122352593/Sign-Up-Form-Redesign-Daily-UI-1
#DailyUI #DailyUI001
#ProductDesign #ProductMarketing #UX #UI #Interaction