Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Upasana Chhetri

Kanjeevaram / Rich weaves of India / Fabindia

Upasana Chhetri
Upasana Chhetri
  • Save
Kanjeevaram / Rich weaves of India / Fabindia vector illustration vector graphic design fabindia branding flatillustration figmadesign figma illustration digital illustration design
Download color palette

(A part of my college work - Product illustration on FABINDIA)
Done in Figma.

Upasana Chhetri
Upasana Chhetri

More by Upasana Chhetri

View profile
    • Like