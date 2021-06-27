Alexandra Lund

Leaf People

Alexandra Lund
Alexandra Lund
  • Save
Leaf People motion graphics character animation
Download color palette

I made this some time ago now but I never uploaded it here! So here it is, some leafy people I animated an autumn in London.
Made at Animade.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Alexandra Lund
Alexandra Lund

More by Alexandra Lund

View profile
    • Like