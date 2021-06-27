Oktaviasari Dina

Augmented Reality on IKEA app

Oktaviasari Dina
Oktaviasari Dina
  • Save
Augmented Reality on IKEA app ui ux apps app appscreen user interface design
Download color palette

IKEA app redesign with Augmented Reality (VA) features.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Oktaviasari Dina
Oktaviasari Dina

More by Oktaviasari Dina

View profile
    • Like