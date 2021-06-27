UX Writing Day - 10

Andrew Fernandez

Scenario: The user is trying to view a website to help them buy a car. But, the content can’t load without the user’s location. They need to enter their ZIP code and first name.

Challenge: Ask them where they live and who they are without sounding like you're unnecessarily mining their data.

