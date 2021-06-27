Samira Sanaei Far

Weather Application

Weather Application online ui design illustration uidesign uiux wave sea sun trend blue lifeguard map location weather minimal mobile app modern
This is a lifeguard app that shows dangerous places in the sea and other places by searching and they can find out about the weather by searching a specific place.
The bottom box is for ads.
