What do customers look for when choosing a room?

What do customers look for when choosing a room?
In our user research, we found that when customers choose a room, they look primarily at the size of the room and the price. We have shown all these aspects in our room offer. In particular, we have highlighted discounted rooms for the more price-sensitive clients.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Using the power of design to improve your project

