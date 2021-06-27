Souptik Chatterjee

Pasto - Food Subscription App

Pasto - Food Subscription App
Pasto is a home-food subscription app which caters towards daily homely food delivery service where customers have the liberty to customize their orders as much they want.
Project Application: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pasto.customer

Contact me for viewing more or buying the designs. I am also open to new projects. https://www.souptik.com

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
