How did we increase the number of nights per booking?

webdesign web ux design design ui design ui
We have simply visualised the benefits a customer will receive if they book a room for multiple nights. This change motivated customers to stay longer, from which the hotel earns more revenue.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
