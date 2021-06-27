Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fauzi Sri Widagdo

Robot Music Logo

Fauzi Sri Widagdo
Fauzi Sri Widagdo
  • Save
Robot Music Logo brand musical techno tech music robot design logo design graphic design logo identity
Download color palette

ROBOT MUSIC LOGO CONCEPT
Hi, Guys Fauzi Sri Widagdo is here..
I'm a logo designer from Indonesia. Find me on Instagram
@sriwidagdologos. thankyou
Best Regards,
Fauzi

Fauzi Sri Widagdo
Fauzi Sri Widagdo

More by Fauzi Sri Widagdo

View profile
    • Like