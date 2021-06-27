Logo planner ✪‌

Love Home Logo Design ( Heart + Home + Star ) Branding Project

Logo planner ✪‌
Logo planner ✪‌
  • Save
Love Home Logo Design ( Heart + Home + Star ) Branding Project business startup company real estate property logo branding vector heart line home available unused n o p q r s t u v w x y z negative space love home logo logodesign monogram logotype logomark creative minimalist abstract modern clever app icon icon
Download color palette

Love Home Logo Project (𝗨𝗻𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗮𝗹) (𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗲)
Hello Friends, recently I done a branding logo project .
Please, let me know your opinion.

Hey guys 👋
I am available for worldwide
𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸:
Email: hi.logoplanner@gmail.com
Skype: Logo Planner

𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂

Logo planner ✪‌
Logo planner ✪‌

More by Logo planner ✪‌

View profile
    • Like