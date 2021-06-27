Vojtěch Šobek

Increase in direct orders

Vojtěch Šobek
Vojtěch Šobek
  • Save
Increase in direct orders design webdesign ux web ux design ui design ui
Download color palette

Thanks to the visual display of the hotel's USP, we increase the number of direct bookings through the hotel's booking system.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Vojtěch Šobek
Vojtěch Šobek
Using the power of design to improve your project

More by Vojtěch Šobek

View profile
    • Like