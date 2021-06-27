Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Grow to Eat: Fresh Greens Packaging

Grow to Eat: Fresh Greens Packaging packagingdesign pattern design illustration logo graphic design branding
Branching out! introducing
‘Grow to Eat’ 🥗

Future integrations fresh microgreen product packaging.
We created a pattern design, a minimalistic approach for the fresh greens packaging using icons from the logo.

