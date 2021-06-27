Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Volta Solar's Concept Animation ☀️

To create a holistic graphic language for Volta Solar's website, we use the idea of sunlight as a key element and we visualized it by using shadows 🌗 Light & shadow games are reflected in the designed elements, from the 3D animations to the cursor on the website ☀️

You can see Volta Solar's case study on our website

Follow us Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin

We are a visionary design studio
