Night Club Flyer

Night Club Flyer dj flyer
2 PSD File
Flyer – Portrait 4x4 Inch with 0.25 Inch Bleed.
Social Media Post – 1200×1200px
Help File.txt [Link Download Font]
Image Not Include

File Features
Fully Layered PSD file.
100% Resizable & Editable.
Easy to Edit Text.
CMYK 300 DPI (Flyer).
RGB 300 DPI (Social Media).
Free Font Used.
Smart Object Image.
Photo Effect Automatically.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
