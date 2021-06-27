Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Siberian Astronomic Forum logo

Siberian Astronomic Forum logo telescope logo astronomy logo logo design logo
Siberian astronomic forum Sibastro has been annually held in Novosibirsk, Russia, since 2006. The event unites astronomy lovers of Siberian region. The logo consists of the forum name «Cибастро» and the image of telescope.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
