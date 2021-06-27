Siberian Astronomic Forum logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Siberian astronomic forum Sibastro has been annually held in Novosibirsk, Russia, since 2006. The event unites astronomy lovers of Siberian region. The logo consists of the forum name «Cибастро» and the image of telescope.