Hey Friends👋,
I designed fun and colorful themed website design for openclass,
Openclass is a online assignment making website and It is focus on students assignment and Teacher make assignments using this app.
UX Research :
Targeting audience : 🙂
Students , Teacher , Who wants to make assignments online.
Goals : 🎯
Create online assignments easier than before,
Easy to understand who we are,
Convert visitors into users.
Check Full Project in behance :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122350473/Openclass-Website-Design?
Thanks for Attention,
By Prakash