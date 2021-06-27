Prakash

Hey Friends👋,
I designed fun and colorful themed website design for openclass,
Openclass is a online assignment making website and It is focus on students assignment and Teacher make assignments using this app.

UX Research :

Targeting audience : 🙂
Students , Teacher , Who wants to make assignments online.

Goals : 🎯
Create online assignments easier than before,
Easy to understand who we are,
Convert visitors into users.

Check Full Project in behance :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122350473/Openclass-Website-Design?

Thanks for Attention,
By Prakash

