Logo for a pet owners club pet logo cat logo dog logo animal logo logo design
Logo design for a pet lovers club. There are three key images in the logo: a cat, a dog and the the initial letters of the club name (Russian «М» and «Г»).

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
