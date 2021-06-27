🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Ghaly’s Medical Group
The mission, vision and values of Ghaly’s Medical Group convey the reasons why we exist as an organization, what we aspire to as an
organization and the way we will work to get there.
There is a unifying force that links all of us together.
Vision
Our vision — what we want to be — is to be the best provider of health care services, the best place
to manage and the best environment for our patients.
Values
Our values statement — our guide to the individual and organizational behavior we expect — is embodied in the acronym PRIDE.
DES-2018