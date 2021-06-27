Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
KNOWLEDGE IS POWER

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER colorful color palette graphic illustration digital simple illustration graphic vectorillustration red art retro weapon minimalism illustration illustrator knowledge pen digitalillustration artwork
"Knowledge is Power" and with power comes great responsibility. It's up to us how we can utilize the knowledge we have, if used for good can help millions of lives and if used negatively can have disastrous impacts. This piece of illustration is my way of representing the above saying.

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
