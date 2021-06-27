Tesla's Infotainment | Apple's Carplay Redesigned

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
😲Problem : When I am in my car, I need to quickly access apps and control the features of my car, so I can keep my eye on the road. Examples: Apple's CarPlay, Tesla's Infotainment, etc.
😄Solution:
✅Different colors on the icon - I don't want people to get confused/stuck while driving.
✅Only audio related apps - People won't have access to video related apps while driving.
✅I made all the car functional icons on left side so, that the driver can operate those functions any time without strain.
✅The icon arrangement is arranged according to the importance of the driver.
Feedbacks Welcomed😃😃😃.