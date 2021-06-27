The Odd Illustrations | Mobile Concept

Hi 👋

After the release of the new kit from the Piqo team. I decided to design a concept with those illustrations. Hope you love them.❤️

Also, I wrote the features of this illustration kit for you here:

20+ Illustrations in 6 styles Designed with iPad Pro and Procreate app, We used the combination of the “Procreate” App and the “Brush” Tool in order to create these.

What's inside:

6 Styles

100% Vector & Customizable

Great for Websites, Desktop and Apps

Well organized, named & very easy to use

Works in Sketch and Figma & Adobe XD also AI

Modern unique style

