mr.alidoost
Piqo Design

The Odd Illustrations | Mobile Concept

mr.alidoost
Piqo Design
mr.alidoost for Piqo Design
The Odd Illustrations | Mobile Concept figma sketch adobexd procreate illustrations the odd login mobile app concept app ux ui ios illustration design mobile minimal
  1. 1-1.png
  2. 1-6-2.png
  3. 1-6-3.png
  4. 1-5.png
  5. 1-6-1.png
  6. 1-6.png
  7. 1-6-4.png

The Odd Illustrations pack | 20+ Illustrations in 6 Styles

$47.99
The Odd Illustrations pack | 20+ Illustrations in 6 Styles
$47.99
Hi 👋
After the release of the new kit from the Piqo team. I decided to design a concept with those illustrations. Hope you love them.❤️
Also, I wrote the features of this illustration kit for you here:
20+ Illustrations in 6 styles Designed with iPad Pro and Procreate app, We used the combination of the “Procreate” App and the “Brush” Tool in order to create these.

What's inside:
6 Styles
100% Vector & Customizable
Great for Websites, Desktop and Apps
Well organized, named & very easy to use
Works in Sketch and Figma & Adobe XD also AI
Modern unique style

Our Figma community:
https://Piqo.design/figma

Download other kits on Gumroad:
https://gumroad.com/piqodesign

Piqo Design
Piqo Design
