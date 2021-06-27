The Odd Illustrations | Mobile Concept

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
After the release of the new kit from the Piqo team. I decided to design a concept with those illustrations. Hope you love them.❤️
Also, I wrote the features of this illustration kit for you here:
20+ Illustrations in 6 styles Designed with iPad Pro and Procreate app, We used the combination of the “Procreate” App and the “Brush” Tool in order to create these.
What's inside:
6 Styles
100% Vector & Customizable
Great for Websites, Desktop and Apps
Well organized, named & very easy to use
Works in Sketch and Figma & Adobe XD also AI
Modern unique style
Our Figma community:
https://Piqo.design/figma
Download other kits on Gumroad:
https://gumroad.com/piqodesign
`Follow Piqo Design:`
`Gumroad | IG | BE | TW`