Product Design Portfolio (mini site)

I'm finally revamping my personal website!

I'll slowly build it out in public over the next year(s). I started with this quick mini site (http://product.maximillian.nyc), essentially just a fancy link tree only consisting of two components (card & modal).

More updates soon :)

Product Designer, startup focused.

