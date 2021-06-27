Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Location-App-Minimal-Logo 2d geometry app icon illustration branding abstract logo logo design creative letter logo location pin v concept map logotype trip minimalist
Hello Everyone!
Here i combine Letter V to make The Location Mark, Hope you like that. Thanks.
For Freelancer work please contact : muhi10skp@gmail.com

