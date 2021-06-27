SantanaFirpo (XL)

Just Doodle it!

Just Doodle it! drawing vector illustration adobe illustrator draw logo graphic design doodle illustration
while I made some doodles on my iPad this idea bring into my head and I don’t like to leave ideas in my head .

If you like it, can get the free wallpaper in my IG story @santanafirpo
and some products in stores 😎
https://www.teepublic.com/user/santanafirpo

