Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eka Datu

MediCal

Eka Datu
Eka Datu
  • Save
MediCal medical flat icon minimal design branding vector logo
Download color palette

A simple logo by combining shape of calendar and stethoscope.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Eka Datu
Eka Datu

More by Eka Datu

View profile
    • Like