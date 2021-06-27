Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Haeder Ali

Cinema Ticket App | Mobile Design

Haeder Ali
Haeder Ali
  • Save
Cinema Ticket App | Mobile Design mockup branding ux ui app 3d design
Download color palette

Hi, Folks,
This is my new shoot and exploration about Cinema Ticket App.
What do You think? feel free to feedback and don't forget to press "L".
Thanks.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Haeder Ali
Haeder Ali

More by Haeder Ali

View profile
    • Like