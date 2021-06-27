Kavidhasan M

Improving food ordering journey

Improving food ordering journey
Before the food ordering app had only shown the restaurants available near the user's location and when a user is new to the location, he/she finds difficult to choose the restaurants to order. So, I came up with categories and now the users can know the food categories available, then they can go with choosing the restaurants.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
