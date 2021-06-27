DailyUI #001 Sign Up Page

The last time I tried the DailyUI challenge, I really didn't stick with it and left it halfway. After a year, I am at it again. Determined to work and post one design a day or every two days.

The first prompt is to design a Sign Up page. So for this challenge, I decided to keep it simple, restricting myself to only a few colours, sticking to the theme of "simplicity is elegance".

I would love to hear your advice. Do let me know what I could have done better.

Thank you.