Preston Stahley

MK Mobile Moves List

Preston Stahley
Preston Stahley
  • Save
MK Mobile Moves List mortal kombat video game web app iphone
Download color palette

The MK9 Mobile Moves List web app I've been working on is now released!

It's a free web app, built for iOS and Android phones and tablets using Mobile Boilerplate.

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2011
Preston Stahley
Preston Stahley

More by Preston Stahley

View profile
    • Like