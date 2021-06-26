Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Christin Sibi

Profile Page (Daily UI : : 006)

Christin Sibi
Christin Sibi
  • Save
Profile Page (Daily UI : : 006) payment profile design top 10 top trend graphic design ux
Download color palette

Hey buddy ,
This is my Day 6 of Daily UI Challenge.
Profile Page - Payment App
Press "L" , Save for future reference
For more, check here

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Christin Sibi
Christin Sibi

More by Christin Sibi

View profile
    • Like