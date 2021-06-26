Vee UIX

Elements of UI Messenger App

Vee UIX
Vee UIX
  • Save
Elements of UI Messenger App elements ui kits illustration mobile design mobile app design user interface user experience
Download color palette

Howdy, folks?

This is the element that I build for the messenger app, it looks like Twitter that I combined with Instagram and other social medias as my references.

Vee UIX
Vee UIX

More by Vee UIX

View profile
    • Like