aa nurdian rasputin

Poor Cat

Poor Cat book for kids children funny illustration funny cat cats cat illustration cat funny character character design illustration design cute illustration childrens illustration childrens book children book illustration characterdesign book cover design graphic design
Hello everyone, back again with my illustration. Want to know what the other illustrations look like?, keep an eye on my latest illustrations. As usual I made this illustration with a basic sketch in a sketchbook then continued with Adobe Photoshop software. It takes about 1 day to make. Yes, if you are interested in working with me for your illustration needs, I will be happy to assist you. See you!

