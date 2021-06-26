Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dhananjay Garg

Landing Page

Dhananjay Garg
Dhananjay Garg
  • Save
Landing Page flat layout branding sketch xd figma magicul interface design website web webpage page landing ux
Download color palette

Modern landing page for a no-code builder website

F70494fec38b6f3e4ae6674efdb3ab51
Rebound of
MagicUL Builder Studio
By Dhananjay Garg
Dhananjay Garg
Dhananjay Garg

More by Dhananjay Garg

View profile
    • Like