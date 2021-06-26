Chat Messenger App

Vee UIX

Hello World!

Finally I show my design again, it's messenger app. It looks alike Twitter, but please take a look more details.

So, enjoy watching it. Don't be hesitate to ask me on DM or e-mail. Any suggestions or feedback will be welcomed here

