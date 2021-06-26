Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Benkong Studio

GI Character soldier

Benkong Studio
Benkong Studio
  • Save
GI Character soldier character gaming branding logo vector illustration design
Download color palette

vector, soldier, cartoon, gi, illustration, war, character, uniform, army, male, man, us, cute, security, warrior, infantry, female, isolated, american, veteran, african, people, usa, helmet, military, camouflage, force, officer, battle, kids, patriotism, profession, recruit, person, defense, protection, combat, group, marine, medical, epidemic, mask, young, virus, safe, protect, concept, children, social distancing, woman

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Benkong Studio
Benkong Studio

More by Benkong Studio

View profile
    • Like