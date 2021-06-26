KRB

My Recent BGMI Thumbnail Work.

KRB
KRB
  • Save
My Recent BGMI Thumbnail Work. artwork thumbnails graphic design design
Download color palette

A Project Contains BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) Based Thumbnails and Ideas Behind It. In This Project I have showcased how i solved Client's Brief with my Creativity. Thanks for your time towards my Project.

Read Full Article Here-
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122164659/BGMI-Thumbnails

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
KRB
KRB
Like