The Bigmaker - Signature Font

Introducing The Bigmaker – A Signature Font
This handmade font typeface with an elegant, graceful, yet simplistic cursive style. It’s a must have font for your classy website, for your social media branding, Pinterest banners, printed invitations, and more! Inspire and give love to your audience, clients, or guests with this stylish signature font.
Includes:
The Bigmaker (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
Beautiful Ligatures
Stylistic Set
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13311/the_bigmaker.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/the-bigmaker/