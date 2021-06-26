Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joe N.

lemond™ korean local brand — ecommerce clothing app

Joe N.
Joe N.
  • Save
lemond™ korean local brand — ecommerce clothing app design ui design shopify shop style clothes ecommerce 패션 hangul korean mobile app daily ui dailyui illustration brand fashion
Download color palette

Having some fun with this concept...
I'm practicing to use other languages as we do with the national cultures. It's not so hard but I feel not that alright sometimes because of the different perspectives. Hope someone can help me fix this.

Thanks for your support and love 🔥🔥

Joe N.
Joe N.

More by Joe N.

View profile
    • Like