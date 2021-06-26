Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"Waffle Lot" Card Design

Here is another card design I made for my wife since I am away from her and my boys for a good chunk of the summer. Cheesy but good silly fun. Like my other designs, I made the card in Google Slides.

