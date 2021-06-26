Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 058 :: Shopping Cart

Daily UI 058 :: Shopping Cart web bag cart shopping dailyui058 figma app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
Shopping carts or shopping bags are common in digital shopping apps and websites. A shopping cart must be concise so a user knows exactly what they're ordering. Using light colors, such as the blue used in this design, is better than using dark, vibrant colors that can cause a user to feel uncomfortable and overwhelmed.

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
