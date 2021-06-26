Masum Billah

TECH LOGO

Masum Billah
Masum Billah
  • Save
TECH LOGO lettermark custom logo brand logo branding logo minimalist
Download color palette

Let me know your valuable feedback about this logo.(This modern minimalist logo is available for sale in just $555)

A logo is the face of your brand. It can be of many types. Such as lettermark, wordmark, symbolic...etc. It plays a vital role in your business. Nowadays, it becomes an important part of a company's identity. It is a valuable asset for your business.
FOR YOUR PROJECT:
Email: masumbillahniaz8@gmail.com

Hire Me 1
Hire Me 2

Whatsapp: +8801784400444

=THANK YOU=

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Masum Billah
Masum Billah

More by Masum Billah

View profile
    • Like