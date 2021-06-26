Sindy Rohilah

Lion Ice Cream

Sindy Rohilah
Sindy Rohilah
  • Save
Lion Ice Cream design vector illustration mascot icon fun branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

This is a modern mascot rounded logo style of "Lion Ice Cream". There is a fun lion picture which grabbed an ice cream.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Sindy Rohilah
Sindy Rohilah

More by Sindy Rohilah

View profile
    • Like