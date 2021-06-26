Sindy Rohilah

Catch Love Fish

Sindy Rohilah
Sindy Rohilah
  • Save
Catch Love Fish fun mascot vector icon illustration branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

This is a modern mascot rounded logo style of "Catch Love Fish". There is a fun angler fish picture with a heart shaped antler which is looked like fishing rod.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Sindy Rohilah
Sindy Rohilah

More by Sindy Rohilah

View profile
    • Like