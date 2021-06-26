Album Art - Too Far Gone

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm planning to release this and another track by the end of summer 2021. All in all, start to finish, this project will have taken me a year to complete, and I'm happy with what I've learned to do in that time as a musician, designer, and artist so far. I hope these songs and this art can show me the way to the next ones. Check back for an updated bandcamp link, or follow me there now at https://raineradtke.bandcamp.com/