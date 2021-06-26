Album Art - Too Far Gone

I'm planning to release this and another track by the end of summer 2021. All in all, start to finish, this project will have taken me a year to complete, and I'm happy with what I've learned to do in that time as a musician, designer, and artist so far. I hope these songs and this art can show me the way to the next ones. Check back for an updated bandcamp link, or follow me there now at https://raineradtke.bandcamp.com/