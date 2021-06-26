Ahmad Zahraturrafiq

Online Grocery App Design UI Kit

Ahmad Zahraturrafiq
Ahmad Zahraturrafiq
  • Save
Online Grocery App Design UI Kit flexible pocket list item cart bought buy daily goods goods shop ecommerce grocery design modern ios app designs ux ui app design app
Download color palette

App concept for Online Grocery App, this app helps peoples to buy daily goods only using this app anywhere and anytime.

- Fully editable
- Layer's well organized
- Figma compatible
- 5+ screens
- 35+ components

You can download this UI Kits from my Uplabs by using this link https://znap.link/ydntkwia

Need help to use this UI kit? or have an amazing project? feel free to mail me at hello.rafiq@geminusstudio.com

Ahmad Zahraturrafiq
Ahmad Zahraturrafiq

More by Ahmad Zahraturrafiq

View profile
    • Like