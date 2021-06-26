Online Grocery App Design UI Kit

App concept for Online Grocery App, this app helps peoples to buy daily goods only using this app anywhere and anytime.

- Fully editable

- Layer's well organized

- Figma compatible

- 5+ screens

- 35+ components

You can download this UI Kits from my Uplabs by using this link https://znap.link/ydntkwia

Need help to use this UI kit? or have an amazing project? feel free to mail me at hello.rafiq@geminusstudio.com