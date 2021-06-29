Valerie Giffin

The Almond (1/3)

The Almond (1/3) stationery landing page ui ux packaging frozen yogurt hand lettering lettering typography branding
Pint packaging, landing page, and stationery created for The Almond, a vegan frozen yogurt company.

Lettering & design for fun-focused brands
