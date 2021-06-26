Gabriel Santos

Taucon

Taucon uiux point score app bird concept landing page tucano taucon
Hi There,
This is a landing page concept for plataform to identificate taucon and other birds to score points. Hope you guys will like it. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Thanks !

